Mangrove UK adds first RTDs via Bloody Drinks deal

Mangrove UK has welcomed Bloody Mary expert and RTD producer Bloody Drinks to its portfolio.

The two companies signed a deal to work together this month and the activity marks the first RTD-specific brand Mangrove UK has signed.

Bloody Drinks launched in 2018 when founders Will Best and Harry Farnham made it their mission to find the perfect Bloody Mary – they started making their own for friends and family and Bloody Drinks was born from there.

The producer’s drinks launched exclusively in Selfridges in time for Christmas last year and it has now recently secured listings in Sainsbury’s stores.

The team have now also developed a bag-in-box format.

The Bloody Classic is created using premium vodka and Amontillado sherry for body, the finest tomatoes from Italy and Spain for natural sweetness, fresh lemons for acidity, Worcestershire and soy sauce for a rich, umami-packed base, and “the legendary Tabasco Sauce for that much needed kick”.

The Bloody Classic is free from additives and flavour enhancers and is only 130 calories per can.

Will Best at Bloody Drinks said: “We are really excited to join the team at Mangrove UK and look forward to building our brand in partnership with them.”

Nick Gillett MD of Mangrove UK said: “The rise of the RTD sector is fast and furious, however, in my view, enduring brands will be the ones with quality ingredients and a good plan. Bloody Drinks have had fantastic successes and I am looking forward to growing market share in both on and off trade for this maverick and edgy brand. Their product is stand-out in their sector, the quality of taste and packaging is bloody great!”

The Bloody Classic is available at selected Sainsbury’s, Selfridges and a number of premium independent bottle shops, delis, cafes and restaurants.

