Black Tot release marks navy rum ration anniversary

Black Tot rum is to release a special blend to mark the 50th anniversary of the last rum rations being given out to members of the Royal Navy – known as Black Tot Day.

The blend contains rums from Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana and Trinidad which formed the cornerstones of the original Royal Navy rum.

It also has some rum from actual original Royal Navy rum flagons.

The 50th anniversary rum is available in an edition of 5,000 bottles from October with an rrp of £110.

The plan is to release an evolution of the 54.4% abv blend every year, each containing the previous year’s rum as the base.

Brand owner Elixir Distillers said that the components of the blend, including how the different rums have been aged, would be disclosed on the label, something it said was a rum category first.

It described the blend as “an exploration of rums from demolished distilleries and ancient stills”.

Head blender Oliver Chilton said: “The British Navy were the original rum blenders, marrying together flavours from around the world to create something served to every sailor, every day.

“This bottling, marking the 50th anniversary of Black Tot Day, is a tribute to their original blend, bringing together some of the great lost rums of the past with modern distillates of today.”

