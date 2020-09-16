Black Cow gets spicy for launch of Christmas Spirit

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 16 September, 2020

Black Cow vodka has produced a limited edition version for Christmas.

The drink is made by macerating fruits and spices often found in a Christmas pudding – including citrus, cloves, cinnamon, figs, currants, raisins and vanilla – in Black Cow vodka.

A 50cl bottle of the 25% abv Black Cow Christmas Spirit will have an rrp of £25 and be on sale from November.

It has been designed to be served mixed with sparkling wine or in a mulled cocktail.

Black Cow was launched in 2012 and is made with whey from the milk of grass-grazed cows that has been left over from making cheese.

