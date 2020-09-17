Think Spirits 2021: The New Drinks Landscape webinar

Think Spirits 2021, Drinks Retailing’s annual day of spirits events, is launching a live webinar next week.

The event -Tuning into the Constants & Changes of the New Drinks Landscape - is now open for registrations, and will take place live on September 22, at 11.30am.

During the live webinar a panel of experts will discuss how the pandemic has had an effect on the business of drinks, including changes in consumer behaviour alongside economic uncertainty.

The group will tune into the constants and the major changes that might affect those producing, supplying and retailing spirits, in order to ensure a fast and sustainable recovery.

The event organisers said: “With a special focus on ever-popular gin and its variants, this session aims to deliver just that, bringing together a cross-discipline panel of experts drawn from the worlds of spirits and beyond, to assess what the future holds and what consumers will now want from producers and retailers under the new norm.”

The panellists include:

Charlie Merrells from Amazon marketing agency, Molzi;

Dawn Davies, The Whisky Exchange;

Gary Sharpern, Cocktail Lovers;

Kate Nicholls, UK Hospitality;

Paul Pavli, Paul Pavli consultancy;

Ravi Kotecha, Drink Supermarket;

Russell Kirkham, Quintessential Brands;

Simon Cairns from The Co-op.

The event will be chaired by Andrew Catchpole, editor, Harper’s.

Those who are interested can register for this free webinar here.

The webinar - a joint event by Quintessential Brands and Harper’s magazine - will take place 11.30 – 12.30pm on Tuesday September 22

There will be an opportunity for audience Q&A.

