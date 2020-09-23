Champagne sales boost continues through September

By Sonya Hook
 | 23 September, 2020

The weekly sales uplift for the off-trade picked up in September with sales for the first two weeks of the month growing ahead of the end of August.

Champagne and sparkling wine have now had three consecutive weeks of growth, with these categories recently recording some of their best uplifts in sales since lockdown began, according to Nielsen data.  

Champagne sales were up by 23% and sparkling wine 20% for the week ending September 12 compared to the same week in 2019.

This is the third week in a row of strong sales for the two categories; Champagne sales rose by 32% for the first week of September and 50% for the week ending August 29, compared to the same weeks in 2019.

Rob Hallworth, client delivery team leader, Nielsen, said: “BWS growth again has weakened to +18% despite some nice weather. This remains ahead of the last couple of weeks of August. 

“Champagne and sparkling wine continue to perform well and ahead of the "Covid Period to date".

“With the new restrictions announced this week will be interesting to see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”

The latest digital edition can be found here.

