Royal Tokaji to release 2016 Aszu wines in the UK

Royal Tokaji is releasing its 2016 Aszú wines to customers in the UK tomorrow (October 7) to other customers around the world during the autumn.

The vintage is described as being of very high quality but limited in quantity, and 2016 is only the eighth vintage Royal Tokaji has declared this century.

Royal Tokaji said: “The wines are characterised by good acidity, mouth-watering steely freshness and rich Aszú.

“As the quality is so high, we are able to offer our widest range of single vineyard wines since 2008 including: Mézes Mály, Betsek, Nyulászó and Szt. Tamás, as well as Blue Label our best-known classic 5 puttonyos Aszú wine and Gold Label 6 puttonyos Aszú, a rich blend of classified wines mostly from Royal Tokaji's classed growth vineyards.

"Our harvest from St. Tamás only yielded one barrel of Aszú so this wine will just be available in our limited-edition red lacquer presentation box.”

At Royal Tokaji harvesting for its 2016 berries began at the end of September and finished in October. Each Aszú berry is picked by hand selecting only the highest quality berries, “with perfect botrytis”.

Royal Tokaji said it believes its wines develop more character and complexity from maturing on light lees. Its 2016 Aszú wines were matured for more than two years in cask, longer than the 18-month minimum legal maturation, the final blends were carefully crafted and bottled in Spring 2019.

These 2016 Aszú's are characterised by “a rich honeyed nose with lots of botrytis, fine fruit flavours, crisp acidity, firm structure and an extremely long finish”. Their alcoholic volume ranges from 10.5% to 11.5%.

The majority of the wines will be available on allocation to leading wine merchants and specialist retailers around the world.

