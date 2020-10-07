Treasury Wine Estate's Lindeman's collaborates with The Carbon Trust

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has announced a new partnership between Lindeman’s and the Carbon Trust – a collaboration that aims to see its Lindeman’s branded range of products certified carbon neutral in Europe by the end of 2020.

Over the last year TWE has been working in partnership with the global climate change and sustainability consultancy, The Carbon Trust. The partnership has involved measuring the product carbon footprint of its glass and cardboard packaged Lindeman’s range in order to certify the brand to the internationally recognised PAS 2050 standard in Europe.

Lindeman’s has now put in place a series of key measures across its regional supply chain to reduce its carbon footprint. These include moving the whole portfolio in Europe to lightweight bottles, optimising the recyclability of its packaging and using solar-powered, renewable energy as well as efficient refrigeration at winery-level.

In order to realise its goal of making the Lindeman’s portfolio in Europe carbon neutral by the end of 2020, TWE has offset the remaining footprint by working with Carbon Footprint Ltd and investing in carbon credits from inspiring global carbon positive projects such as:

Reforestation projects in the Amazon Rainforest and the UK

While the aim in the Amazon is to protect the Rainforest and its biodiversity, many of the trees in the UK will be planted in schools to facilitate education and CSR benefits

This solar power project is located on Negros Island and involves the installation of Solar Power Plants in the La Carlota and Manapla communities. The project is part of a number of community engagement activities with the local government.

The project involves the installation and maintenance of wind turbines in the Maharashtra state of India

Ben Blake, Head of Marketing for EMEA at TWE, said: “We are delighted to have completed work with the Carbon Trust to measure and certify the product carbon footprint of our full Lindeman’s range in Europe and are now looking forward to achieving our ambition of being certified carbon neutral by the end of 2020. Lindeman’s is the perfect brand to lead the way in Europe, with its significant profile across the UK, the Nordics and The Netherlands.

“Sustainability is a key priority for TWE across all regions and this partnership with the Carbon Trust is another step in our journey.”

John Newton, Associate Director at the Carbon Trust, said: “We are pleased to have been working closely with Lindeman’s on its sustainability agenda for the past year. We have worked with Lindeman’s to certify the product carbon footprint of its entire brand portfolio as part of its commitment to reaching its carbon neutral goals.”



TWE recently announced new sustainability goals including the introduction of Global Packaging Guidelines with targets of 100% of packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by end of 2022 and 100% of product and outer packaging materials to comprise 50% average recycled content by 2025 globally.

