Axiom Brands adds The Glenturret to its portfolio

Axiom Brands has announced the addition of The Glenturret to its premium drinks portfolio.

The Glenturret - Scotland’s oldest working distillery - joins Axiom Brands’ family of producers which includes: WhistlePig Rye Whiskey, JJ Corry Irish Whiskey, Mezcal Amores, Casa Dragones Tequila, Kakuzo, Jack Rudy Cocktail Co, Craft Circus, Maraska, Evangelista Liquori, Mondino and Droplets.

The move comes following the September acquisition of The Glenturret by new owners The Lalique Group. The brand reportedly has big plans for the iconic distillery and first on the agenda will be a new range created by Whisky Maker, Bob Dalgarno.

Katherine Hagan, Director of Axiom Brands, said: “This couldn’t have come at a more exciting time in The Glenturret’s history. After more than 250 years of distilling, this whisky icon has undergone some incredible changes from its bottles to its branding. What’s more, this has also allowed us the opportunity to keep hold of some of its rare and very limited-edition legacy range for investors and collectors alike.”

The agency’s continued growth and expansion has also led to its newly-formed Axiom North division. The move sees industry leaders Andrew Torrance and Calum Lawrie partner with Axiom to build and shape a team of territory-specialists based in Edinburgh, while also leading Global Travel Retail for the portfolio.

Hagan said: “We’ve always enjoyed great relationships with our brands and clients in Northern England and Scotland. But establishing Axiom North’s permanent, specialised team on the ground – with Calum and Andrew at the helm – is exactly the sort of targeted growth we’re focusing on right now. We’re excited to partner with these two industry greats and know that our Global Travel Retail business is in the very best hands.”

