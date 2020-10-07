Bordeaux Wines UK launches festive campaign for independent retailers

Bordeaux Wines UK is launching a new festive campaign for independent retailers.



Developed to help independent wine merchants boost their sales of Bordeaux wines in the run up to the festive season, The Bordeaux Case for Christmas provides “a great opportunity for participants to encourage new and existing customers to discover and enjoy the diversity and quality of modern Bordeaux wines, without breaking the bank”.

Independent retailers simply have to encourage customers put together a case of six of Bordeaux wines for their festive celebrations, in exchange for some support funding and an attractive seasonal POS kit. Bordeaux Wines UK will be on hand to offer advice as required.

Dry whites, fruit-forward red, crisp rosés, sumptuous sweets or sparkling crémants, the case should feature at least three different styles to show the diversity of wines that modern Bordeaux has to offer. In-store or online, the promotion should run for a minimum of two weeks between November 16 and December 24.

The initiative follows Bordeaux Wine Month which saw participating retailers sell on average more than 20 cases of Bordeaux than usual, according to the group.

Julie Rambaud Texier, marketing director of the CIVB (Bordeaux Wine Council), said: “Christmas is always a busy time of year in the wine trade and we want to make sure that this year isn’t any different, despite the looming restrictions.

“Bordeaux is often thought of as exclusive and classical but today’s Bordeaux offers an exceptional range of styles, with something to suit every palate, budget and occasion, whether it’s something for Christmas Day or to enjoy with leftovers. Whatever winter looks like this year, Bordeaux will ensure that at least there will be great wine to enjoy!”

The Bordeaux Case for Christmas initiative will be supported by "immersive and unique" food and wine virtual tasting experiences.

Retailers can register their interest by visiting https://www.cubecom.co.uk/bdxcase/ or contacting teambordeaux@cubecom.co.uk

This is a limited offer handled on a first-come first-served basis, and terms apply which are clearly stated on the registration page. T&Cs apply.

