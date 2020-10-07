September sees uplift in off-trade wine and sparkling wine sales

Sales of wine and sparkling wine are picking up in the off-trade, while beer and cider sales have slowed slightly through September.

Nielsen data for the four weeks of September shows sales of wine grew by 18% compared to the same period in 2019, which is up from 15% in the four weeks of August 2020. Sparkling wine sales rose 21% in the off-trade for September this year compared to 2019, up from 19% growth throughout August 2020.

For the week ending September 26, 2020, the off-trade beer category recorded the strongest growth out of all of the BWS categories, up 23% on 2019. However, beer and cider sales growth dropped a little in September 2020 in comparison to August.

Rob Hallworth, Nielsen’s client delivery team leader, told DRN: “September has seen Wine and Sparkling Wine grow ahead of August. Beer & Cider sales have slowed slightly as the on-trade reopened.

“The 10pm curfew in the on-trade came in on the 24th September so we only have two days so far within our data. (to the week ending September 26) so it is too early to understand the impact - if any - on the off-trade.”

