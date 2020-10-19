Roust UK reveals plans for its own distribution model

Roust UK has announced it is breaking away from its long-term partnership with William Grant & Sons UK in order to operate as a full-service distributor.

As of January 2021 it will sell direct to the major grocery multiple retailers while working with paragon Brands to manage distribution to the impulse, wholesale and on-trade channels for its brands, which includes Russian Standard, Green Mark and Zubrowka vodkas.

The launch of Roust UK will see “the natural end” of the five-year partnership between Roust and William Grant & Sons UK as of December 2020.

Jonathan Ashworth, who will head up the new Roust UK organisation, said” “I would like to thank William Grant & Sons UK for helping advance the growth and momentum of our portfolio in the UK allowing us to develop this hybrid approach to distributing our brands.

“With the major Grocers representing a significant part of our UK business, we will be focusing Roust UK’s attention in this sector, while working with Paragon Brands to manage our other key customers."

Neil Barker, Managing Director UK & I at William Grant & Sons, said: “We are glad to have played a key role in the development of the Russian Standard, Green Mark and Żubrówka brands over the last five years, and we wish Roust well in the new venture.

“This is an exciting time for William Grant & Sons as we take our next step to prioritise the long-term success and growth of our own premium and luxury portfolio, ensuring a smooth transition period for all our valued customers to Roust UK Ltd and Paragon Brands.”

Chris Jones, Founder and Managing Director of Paragon Brands, said: “It’s a great privilege to be working with the exceptional Roust portfolio of brands during this new chapter of their evolution in the UK. The whole Paragon team look forward to working on Roust’s enviable collection of some of the world’s most recognised vodka brands.”

Related articles: