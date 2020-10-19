New Zealand Winegrowers reveals new dates for its Independent Retail Promotion

New Zealand Winegrowers is re-launching the Independent Retail Promotion which was due to take place in April and May this year. The event, which was postponed due to Covid-19, will now run in Spring 2021.

The promotion will be extended so retailers can run their campaign any time throughout April, May and June 2021. The prize remains the same, which offers participating retailers across the United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland the chance to win one of three trips to New Zealand, taking part in a wine experience discovering the regions, varieties, landscapes and personalities.

The campaign strapline – ‘How About a Glass of Right Here’ aims to “bring a slice of New Zealand to this market” by showcasing “the stunning beauty of the country” and linking it with its wines as well as showing the diversity available.

New Zealand Winegrowers will also offer an online tasting training for participating retailers and their staff to provide them with extra knowledge and enthusiasm for New Zealand wines.

To be in with a chance of winning, participating retailers need to run a “stand-out” New Zealand promotion with the simple aim to showcase New Zealand’s diversity for at least two weeks during April, May and June 2021.

Chris Stroud, New Zealand Winegrowers Market Manager for Europe, said: “We are delighted to bring back our popular Independent Retailers promotion and by offering such an exclusive prize, we hope many independent retailers will get involved.



“This will provide a fantastic opportunity for retailers to increase their New Zealand range and add value to their business. We believe the online training will inspire the retailers to pass on their knowledge to their customers and encourage them to make new discoveries.”



New Zealand Winegrowers can assist with digital imagery and information and limited POS.

Related articles: