Berry Bros & Rudd completes restructure of FM&V

Berry Bros & Rudd has confirmed its Field Morris & Verdin (FM&V) arm will continue to represent nearly 100 global fine wine producers.

The news comes as the retailer announced it has completed the restructure of its trade business. Within this, it said Burgundy will continue to be a focus region for FM&V, while it will also represent “outstanding wines” from “established and promising” producers across other key wine regions.

FM&V will also continue to work with “celebrated producers” including Domaine Ghislaine Barthod, Domaine Jean Grivot, Domaine Lamarche and Méo-Camuzet Frère & Soeurs. From further afield, Sadie Family Vineyards, Au Bon Climat, Ramey Wine Cellars, Clos de Papes, Giovanni Rosso, Bodegas R. Lopez de Heredia and Bartolo Mascarello.

Berry Bros said it’s more tightly focussed trade customer base would allow it to concentrate on luxury retailers and fine wine merchants and selected on-trade establishments.

Lizzy Rudd, chairman of Berry Bros & Rudd, said: “We are proud to continue to work with some of the most famous producers from around the world and we know this more focussed portfolio is the right direction for our business, especially given the uncertain on-trade environment.”

Berry Bros said it has been working closely with all outgoing wineries to ensure they find a new home in the UK. As part of this, 35 producers will now be represented by Bancroft Wines.

Rudd said: “Over recent months we have built an association with Bancroft Wines and I am pleased to confirm that a number of producers have so far made the decision to be represented by Bancroft or shared between Bancroft and FM&V in the UK. In addition, this has meant that Bancroft has been able to appoint five former FM&V colleagues who will continue to nurture and build producer relationships in the UK on-trade.”

Jon Worsley, Bancroft Wines’ chief executive, has been working together with Berry Bros to manage the transition of producers and new members of the team;.

He said: “FM&V shares a similar ethos to Bancroft: representing family owned producers with an unwavering passion to produce the very best wine - many of which focus on organic and sustainably produced wines. In addition to these producers, we have appointed five previous FM&V colleagues across the leadership, branding and sales teams.”

