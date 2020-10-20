The Campari Group joins The Portman Group

The Portman Group has announced the addition of Campari UK as its newest member. It is the fifth member to join this year, bringing total membership to 13.

The Campari Group was founded in 1860 and now has a portfolio of over 50 major brands in the premium and super premium sectors. With its headquarters in Italy, the Group distributes to over 190 nations around the world. It bolsters the Portman Group’s representation of spirit brands.

Brad Madigan, managing director at Campari UK, said: “We are committed to social responsibility with 100% of ATL communications containing a responsible consumption message, we also ensure all promotion at our events centres around responsible drinking.

“Joining the Portman Group is the logical next step for us to build on our responsible practices, which also encapsulate how we treat our employees and how we give back to the environment. We believe that if you value an internationally recognised gold standard self-regulatory model then it is up to the industry to step up to support the system.”

Chief Executive of the Portman Group, John Timothy, said: “We are pleased to have Campari UK join the Portman Group as yet another new member this year. Their support will allow us to keep working hard in our aims of showing the alcohol industry to be effectively self-regulated and socially responsible.

“Now more than ever, we need support from the industry’s most reputable companies to help us shape the conversation surrounding alcohol. We encourage producers and retailers, both large and small, to talk to us about how they can play their part in engaging with the key policy challenges and aid us in telling the story of this socially responsible sector.”

