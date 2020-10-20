Millesime Bio 2021 to go ahead as a live event in January

Millesime Bio, the trade event for the organic wine, beer and spirit sector, will take place in Montpellier Exhibition Centre between January 25 and 27, 2021, the organisers have confirmed.

The event, organised by SudVinBio, is fully booked and is therefore expected to welcome 1,300 exhibitors. The organising committee said these exhibitors will attend in full respect of, and strict compliance with, the current and necessary health and safety requirements.

In a statement it said: “The wine sector has been hit hard by the ongoing health crisis, creating a real loss of income for the industry. Faced with the urgency to restart a real business dynamic, winemakers were clearly eager to grab the opportunity to exhibit at the world organic wine fair, which welcomes around 7,000 buyers each year.

“The enthusiasm shown this year by exhibitors was overwhelming from the start, with stands selling fast and the show being entirely filled within one month after the opening of stand bookings. And 15% of the exhibitors will be participating in the fair for the very first time.”

Langudeoc producer and Millesime Bio president, Jeanne Fabre, said: “In spite of the exceptional circumstances we have to work with, we are implementing all necessary measures to be able to safely welcome as many exhibitors and visitors as last year. All health and safety measures have been carefully reviewed for strict implementation and will be fully respected.”

The show will feature organic wine producers from more than 20 countries. International exhibitors will represent 20% of all stands.

