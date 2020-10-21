Simon Thorpe MW secures top WineGB role

WineGB has appointed Simon Thorpe MW as its new chief executive officer.

Thorpe is a well-known figure in the UK wine trade with more than 30 years’ worth of experience working in the retail wholesale sectors including Waitrose, Constellation, Negociants and John E Fells.

More recently he has been running his own consultancy operation to provide business, brand and management advice to companies throughout the supply chain.

Thorpe joins WineGB at a pivotal time for the wine industry of Great Britain, which now boasts over 770 vineyards and has undergone significant and positive growth over the last two decades.

Thorpe said: “I am delighted to be joining WineGB at such a momentous time for the industry.

“I have spent a large amount of my wine industry career working with wines from around the world in the UK market. Now I have the opportunity to champion our own brilliant English and Welsh producers and help them to build a great and exciting future – that is a fantastic and hugely motivating challenge.

“It will a busy agenda from the start with our lead campaign to promote our Classic Method wines and a focussed Christmas campaign. One area of focus is furthering our relationship with Westminster to benefit this industry as it looks to the future. Importantly I am looking forward to getting to know the industry better and to understanding the challenges and aspirations of Wine GB members and how we can best serve their needs.”

Chairman of WineGB, Simon Robinson, said: “On behalf of WineGB, its Board and members, we are delighted to welcome Simon. The expertise and knowledge that he brings from so many areas of the wine trade and the world of wine at large will help take this industry to the next level as we look to a very exciting future.”

Related articles: