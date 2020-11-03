Bacardi innovates with Twistails cocktail pods

Bacardi has launched a range of “cocktail pods” that help consumers to make what it says are “bar-perfect” mixed drinks at home.

The Twistails pods come in Mojito, Daiquiri and Rum Punch varieties with a shaker and a strainer to which the pods attach. Drinks are made by adding water and ice to the shaker, attaching the strainer and pod and twisting the mechanism to add the contents to the shaker.

A starter pack contains a shaker, strainer and six pods – two of each cocktail – at a price of £26.99.

Packs of six cocktail pods will cost £22.99.

The contents of the 5cl pods range from 38.1% to 43.7% abv depending on the cocktail. A finished 12cl cocktail will be between 9.5% and 10.9% abv.

All of the drinks in the first range of cocktails contain Bacardi rum but other brands from the company’s portfolio – which includes Bombay Sapphire gin, Dewars’s Scotch, Grey Goose vodka and Patron and Cazadores tequilas – will join the range in the future.

Twistails is initially available exclusively on Amazon in the UK and Germany.

Ankush Manchanda, Bacardi’s digital and e-commerce director, said: “With more and more people seeking convenience and home entertainment solutions, we asked ourselves how Bacardi could use its expertise as one of the world’s top spirits companies to create a product that would address this gap.

“With the launch of Twistails we wanted to provide a solution that will show people you don’t need an elaborate set-up or countless ingredients to produce bar-quality cocktails at home. It can be as easy as a twist and a shake.”