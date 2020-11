Festive five join Aldi gin liqueur line-up

Aldi has added five festive gin liqueurs to its Infusionist range.

The new additions to the range are Northern Light, Millionaires Shortbread and Apple Crumble (all £8.99), Icy Blueberry (£9.99) and Sloe & Elderberry (£11.99). All come in 50cl bottles.

