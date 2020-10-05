North South Wines adds Odd Lot Pinot Noir from California's Sheid Family Wines

North South Wines is launching a new wine from Californian partner Scheid Family Wines.

Odd Lot Pinot Noir is produced by sustainable winery, Scheid Family Wines, which is 100% powered by a wind turbine on the estate, and then packed in the UK using 100% clean energy.

The grapes for Odd Lot Pinot Noir 2017 were grown at sustainably-farmed estate vineyards in California, where the maritime influence from the Monterey Bay causes cool days and temperate nights.

The name ‘Odd Lot’ refers to wines that haven’t yet found a home and it aims to give winemakers the chance to “break out of the staid and stuffy rules and traditions that have held sway over the wine world for slightly less than a million years”.

The Pinot Noir follows the successful launch into its domestic market of Scheid’s Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot blend.

North South’s managing director, Kim Wilson, said: “We are thrilled to be launching Odd Lot into the UK. It ticks so many boxes - sustainability is still high on consumer’s agendas and the wine represents exceptional value for Californian Pinot Noir. These factors, together with its quirky label, make us confident it will have mass appeal.”

Odd Lot will be available from October 12, 2020 and will target multiple grocers, convenience and cash and carries, with an RRP of £9.99.

The launch of Odd Lot also coincides with a new North South Wines initiative to support those affected by the Californian fires.

In response to the devastating fires than have been ravaging wide parts of California, North South Wines will donate 25% of all net profits from all USA wines sold between October 1 and December 31 2020.

North South Wines’ USA range is exclusively sourced from Scheid Family Wines and includes (alongside the new Odd Lot) District 7, Ryder Estate, Metz Road - all cross-channel ranges - and Ranch 32, which is specific for the independent sector.

Wilson said: “We have all been hugely saddened by the challenges California has been faced with this year, on top of an already difficult year. We’re pleased to be doing our bit to help.”

Funds generated through the initiative will go to CAWINESTRONG to help the specific fire relief/ community fund in Monterey.

