ABS Wine Agencies reveals "Christmas in a Box" kits for wine retailers

ABS Wine Agencies is launching "Christmas in a Box" kits for independent retailers.

There are four different cases available, at a range of prince points, each containing six different wines.

Elliot Awin, Partner at ABS said: “We were looking to come up with an idea that would work for the independent trade, whatever happens with government restrictions, whether their shops are open to customers or if they are selling online and delivering direct.

“The pre-packed Christmas boxes seem the perfect concept for this festive period and we hope will offer trade and consumers alike an interesting and varied array of wines. I will be hosting an Instagram Live tasting with all the growers included in the Quintessentially Christmas tasting box on December 4 and we hope to have lots of customers joining in to taste along.”

The kits include: Christmas Bang for Buck (rsp: £69.99), which is an entry-level case “for those who don’t take things too seriously”; Traditional Twist (rsp: £99.99), aimed at “the adventurers among us”; Quintessentially Christmas (rsp:£149.99), a more traditional selection; and finally The Bling Box (rsp: £749.99), described as “the perfect present for the person who has everything”.

