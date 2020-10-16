Waitrose expands on-demand grocery trial with Deliveroo

Waitrose is expanding its on-demand grocery trial with Deliveroo in 25 new locations, taking the total to 30.

The supermarket retailer has also added 150 new products to the range, taking the total to 650.

The original trial launched in September in five stores and now 25 new areas will be added including Winchester, Hereford, Brighton, Glasgow and Solihull. The service will now be available to 3.1 million households across the UK, with some deliveries possible in under 30 minutes.

The Deliveroo service complements Waitrose’s two-hour home delivery service, Waitrose Rapid, which now has more than 37,000 customers, a four-fold increase compared to pre-Covid. In addition, Waitrose.com provides online access to a full-shop range and now offers more than 190,000 weekly slots, compared to 60,000 before the pandemic. Plans are underway to increase capacity to 250,000 weekly slots.

James Bailey, Executive Director for Waitrose, said: “This trial has made a very promising start in attracting customers to Waitrose through an entirely new channel - and is already contributing to significant sales growth in all of the branches where it is up and running.

“We know that our customers are continually looking for more convenience and flexibility and, at the six shops so far, they are really appreciating the chance to get what they need when they need it. Expanding the trial will test the potential for an on-demand service in a much broader range of locations.”

Ajay Lakhani, Vice President of New Business, Deliveroo said: “We are delighted that Waitrose’s on-demand grocery trial with Deliveroo is proving so popular ​with customers and now covers 30 locations across the UK. As a British company we are proud to work with such a well-known and renowned British brand as Waitrose. At a worrying time for families across the country we are so pleased that even more customers across the country can now enjoy an extended range of Waitrose’s amazing food.”

