Fishers Gin moves production to its own dedicated distillery

Fishers Gin, founded by Andrew Heald, has opened its own distillery in Aldeburgh.

The gin, established in 2016, is inspired by the flora and fauna of the surrounding area of Aldeburgh, which sits between the sea and salt marshes. The gin is infused with foraged local herbs and coastal botanicals.

To date Fishers Original London Dry Gin has been created using the still at Adnams but Heald has now been able to move production to his hometown, next to the salt marshes where the recipe originates.

The Fishers Distillery is a converted beach house a few yards from the shingle and is the closest distillery to the sea in the UK. It is open for pre-booked tours, which includes tutored tasting of Fishers, unreleased gins and seasonal cocktails.

Fishers is made using the “London Dry” method meaning that all the flavour in the gin is derived from botanicals that have been distilled. This includes locally foraged roots, leaves, seeds and berries that are steeped in the base spirit for 12-16 hours before distillation. A large part of the Fishers recipe is made up of British plants all of which are either foraged or grown by Heald and Fishers’ Distiller, Ben Bewley-Pope.

Heald said: “I wanted to create a gin that reflects the beauty and diversity of our coastline. The Fishers recipe uses a significant proportion of botanicals from the Alde and Ore Estuary, and surrounding coast.

“Opening the distillery here, just a few hundred yards from the river and salt marshes is a dream, and gives us the opportunity to showcase our gin, its production and origin all at once”.

