Quintessential Brands pledges to raise funds for The Drinks Trust

Quintessential Brands, has chosen The Drinks Trust as its first official UK charity partner, committing to raising funds for the charity over the coming year to support the many people in the industry struggling as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Lucy Richardson, Communications Director at Quintessential Brands, said: “The impact of the coronavirus crisis has been felt sharply by many companies and individuals within the drinks trade and it’s incumbent on all of us in the industry to support each other through this crisis as best we can.

“All of us at Quintessential Brands are keen to do whatever we can to support our customers and the wider industry, so with our new partnership, we hope we can make a difference and make life a little easier for those most in need of support.”

Ross Carter, chief executive, The Drinks Trust, said: “We would like to thank Quintessential Brands and all of the other drinks industry businesses and organisations who have given to The Drinks Trust throughout the pandemic.

“The support received has been vital to so many people who have lost their incomes and jobs in recent months. Our most recent initiative, the End of Furlough Grant scheme is now live and has received over 500 applications in two days, so Quintessential Brands’ support couldn’t come at a more vital moment.”

