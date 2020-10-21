Slim Wine founder makes early move in Prosecco Rosé race

The founder of Slim Wine has confirmed his company is one of the frontrunners in the race to bring Prosecco DOC Rosé to the UK.

The company joins a number of producers who are confident there will be plenty of consumer interest in this category when it fully emerges in the UK.

Slim Wine founder, Paul Anthony Gidley, said the company’s latest venture - a rosé Prosecco called 'Pink' - will be available to both UK retailers and the hospitality sector.

Pink is a blend of Glera and Pinot Nero grapes, made by winemakers in Treviso in a winery owned by the Vice-President of the Prosecco Council.

According to the newly approved regulations, new Prosecco DOC Rosé must be produced from a majority of Glera grapes and can also include 10 to 15 per cent of the red Pinot Nero (Pinot Noir) variety to achieve its bright pink tone.

Once pressed, the liquid then spends at least fourteen weeks in the tanks to ensure a magnificent perlage, fruity nose, delicious flavour - and a dazzling pink hue.

With a fruitier nose than standard Prosecco, the company’s Pink Prosecco offers hints of summer fruits such as strawberry and blackberry, with a light, semi-sweet finish.

Gidley, said: “There’s clear demand in the market for a strong Pink Prosecco and there’s definitely opportunity for drinks buyers and hospitality outlets to capitalise on the new trend to drive sales and repeat custom. There’s a real buzz about Pink Prosecco on social media and it is set to bring a welcome highlight to the end of 2020. We have an amazing raft of events planned for next year, and trade and consumers alike will all have the opportunity to attend our Pink Parties.

“Since the Prosecco Council in Italy gave the go-ahead for Prosecco DOC Rosé we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get the brand, bottle and bubbles just right. The result is a versatile, stylish and appealing product, which we’re certain will be the next big trend among wine fans.

“Brits are the biggest consumers of Prosecco behind its native Italy and the popular fizz has become as much a part of the culture as a pint of beer. Thanks to our experience with Slim Wine, we know that the UK has been shouting out for an innovative new sparkling wine and we are pleased to be among the first to hit the market with this new Prosecco DOC Rosé.”

Since Pink Prosecco announced it will be available in the UK, 375,000 fizz fans have shown interest via Facebook and the team have had to create a waiting list to cope with demand from consumers and from trade customers ready to stock shelves and fridges in time for the festive season.

The brand has already seen international success with at least 15 countries reportedly vying for the brand. Pink Prosecco (rrp: £8.99) will be stocked on Vivino, Amazon Prime,www.pinkprosecco.com and available in retailers and venues across the UK from early November.

Pink Prosecco is available to multiple and independent retailers in cases of six 75cl bottles at £37.20 or £6.20 a bottle.

