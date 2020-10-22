Vivino appoints Joshua Lincoln as UK managing director

Vivino has appointed Joshua Lincoln as its new UK managing director, as part of its strategy to invest in UK growth.

Lincoln previously held the role of managing director at Majestic Wine, a position he held since April 2018 until January this year.

He started his career in wine with a three-year stint at Virgin Wines, leaving in 2008 with Rowan Gormley to join Gormley’s new online retailer start-up, Naked Wines, which was subsequently bought by Majestic Wine in 2015.

Over a ten-year period working his way through the ranks (including roles as sales manager for UK, USA and Australia at Naked Wines, and customer director at Majestic Retail), Lincoln was eventually promoted to managing director at Majestic Wine, a role within which he then had to navigate through a turbulent period for the company in 2019 when it was sold to American investment firm Fortress.

He will now head up the UK arm for online marketplace Vivino, which was founded by Heini Zachariassen in 2010. Lincoln joins Paul Jones, Vivino's director of buying and supplying in the UK, who was appointed in 2017.

Zachariassen said: “Global wine sales continue to grow, and now is the perfect time for us to invest in a winning strategy for this critical market. The cornerstone of our plan is to put a winning team in place with a track record of delivering UK sales and customer growth.

"The depth of our community-generated data means we are uniquely placed to offer customers personalised wine recommendations that match their tastes. We’re confident Josh and his team will help us fulfil our commitment to changing the way people discover and purchase wine in the UK.”

Two former Majestic Wine directors will also join Lincoln. Nathalie Th'ng (Majestic's former customer director) and Nicholas Bell (the former finance director at Majestic) have also joined the Vivino team in London.

Lincoln said: “I’ve admired Vivino’s community for years, and with UK online wine sales continuing to grow, it’s an exciting time to join the business. Our immediate goal is to support suppliers and independent merchants across the UK by expanding our marketplace, giving them a platform to expand their online customer base and put their wines in front of our users.

“With data from 2.2 million people in the UK, we’re able to test and optimise strategies that combine e-commerce with trusted and personalised ratings, reviews, and recommendations.”

Vivino is powered by a community of more than 42 million wine drinkers who use the Vivino app to scan and rate products from its database of more than 11 million different wines.

Through the app and website users discover and buy wines based on their rating and purchase behaviour and also aided by community recommendations. The app enables users to take photos of any wine label with their mobile device and then image recognition technology delivers immediate ratings, reviews and average pricing details for every bottle.

It also has an ecommerce offering, Vivino Market. The concept is designed to “unlock the potential of the online wine market” for both consumers and wine merchants who partner with Vivino.

Earlier this year Vivino announced it planned to add a new feature to help add more personalisation to its offer.

