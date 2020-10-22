Guinness reveals alcohol-free variant

By Sonya Hook
 | 22 October, 2020

Guinness will be joined by an alcohol-free variant.

Guinness 0.0 is described as having “the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour and unique dark colour” but without the alcohol.

To create the new drink, the brewers start by brewing Guinness exactly as they always have, using the same natural ingredients. The alcohol is then gently removed through a cold filtration method.

Gráinne Wafer, Global Brand Director, Guinness said: “This is an exceptional day for Guinness, as we finally reveal Guinness 0.0. The launch of Guinness 0.0 highlights our long-held commitment to innovation, experimentation, and bravery in brewing, harnessing the power of our brewers and our ingredients, to create an alcohol-free beer that is 100% Guinness but 0% alcohol.

“We know people want to be able to enjoy a Guinness when they choose not to drink alcohol without compromising on taste, and with Guinness 0.0 we believe they will be able to do exactly that.”

Aisling Ryan, Innovation Brewer at St James’s Gate said: “Guinness has always had an unwavering commitment to quality and our entire brewing team is hugely proud of the care and effort that has been put into the four year development process for Guinness 0.0. We have created a taste experience that we believe is truly unrivalled in the world of non-alcoholic beer and we can’t wait for people to finally be able to try it!”

The newcomer is also a low-calorie option, with just 16 calories per 100ml, equating to 70 calories per standard 44cl can.

It will be available from October 26 in a 4-pack format in off-licences and supermarkets. It already has listings with Waitrose and Morrison’s online, and it will roll out to other retailers shortly.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Halewood Artisanal Spirits: A positive pivot…
  2. Waitrose launches at-home cocktail boxes with…
  3. Treasury Wine Estates adds bag-in-box option…
  4. Vivino appoints Joshua Lincoln as UK managing…
  5. Roust UK reveals plans for its own distribution…
  6. Ed Gerard leaves top BWS role at Harrods for…
  7. Grolsch returns to tap into UK's 4% abv premium…
  8. Freixenet Copestick makes early Pink Prosecco…
  9. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  10. The Campari Group joins The Portman Group

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95