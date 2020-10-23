Cellar Trends adds Hardy Cognac to its portfolio

Cellar Trends has added Hardy Cognac to its portfolio, ahead of the key Christmas trading period.

Hardy Cognac was founded by Anthony Hardy in 1863 and the company remains a family enterprise to this day, with fifth generation Bénédicte Hardy in role as International Brand Ambassador.

Cellar Trends will be leading with three core products from the wide Hardy portfolio – Hardy Legend 1863, VSOP Organic and XO Rare.

Cellar Trends Managing Director, Simon Thomas. comments, “Cellar Trends has a longstanding gap in the portfolio for a Cognac brand, so we are delighted to be welcoming Hardy cognac into the portfolio as a genuinely aspirational brand boasting exceptional quality liquid.”

The Cellar Trends marketing team have worked in partnership with the Hardy team to design a plan to drive the brand via the independent on trade, specialist and online channels. The partnership will begin with an online training and tasting masterclass hosted by Bénédicte Hardy for the full Cellar Trends team.

Nathalie Egreteau, Hardy Western Europe Area Manager comments, “The Hardy House is proud to delegate the distribution of its cognacs to Cellar Trends. The choice to entrust our cognacs to this new partner was an obvious one considering the quality of the brands the Cellar Trends carries in its portfolio. The strong partnership already in place with Amber Beverage Group in international markets further encourages us to believe that this new alliance will bring success for both companies in the UK.”

