Tempus Two to sponsor Katherine Ryan podcast

Australian wine brand Tempus Two is sponsoring a podcast series from the comedian Katherine Ryan.

The brand is supporting the Telling Everybody Everything podcast for four weeks from November 2.

The deal will focus primarily on the Tempus Two Quartz and Copper series wines with 90-second ads that position Tempus Two as “distinctively bold, luxe wines with an edgy attitude”.

It said this was a description that “matches perfectly with Katherine Ryan’s frank and honest discussions on current world affairs, with an air of elegance”.

The ads will hit an audience for the podcasts of around 76,200 people a week.

Julian Dyer, chief operating officer for the UK at supplier Australian Vintage UK said: “We’re very excited to announce this sponsorship working with such a well-respected comedian and household name.

“She is the epitome of elegance with attitude, a message that is the footprint of the Tempus Two’s brand values.”