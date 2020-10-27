Diageo to buy Chase Distillery

Diageo has reached an agreement to buy the Herefordshire-based gin and vodka producer Chase Distillery.

The move will give the Gordon’s, Smirnoff and Tanqueray owner control of a Chase portfolio that includes seven gins, four vodkas and an elderflower liqueur.

Its flagship bands are Chase GB gin and Chase Original potato vodka, and it has a number of flavoured gins.

Diageo revealed plans to buy Aviation gin, part-owned by film actor Ryan Reynolds, in August.

Chase was founded by William Chase in 2008, initially making vodka, and has become one of the most well-known names on the modern independent craft distilling scene in the UK.

He had previously established the Tyrells crisps brand in 2002, as an outlet for the potatoes grown on his own farm, selling a majority stake to Langholm Capital six years later.

Chase said: “It’s inspiring to have Diageo invest in Chase Distillery’s future.

“It believes in the potential of our field-to-bottle spirits and will build on our mission to develop our sustainable distillery in Herefordshire.”

Dayalan Nayager, managing director of Diageo GB, added: “We are thrilled to be bringing such a quintessentially British portfolio of high quality, crafted brands into our family.

“We are excited about the growth opportunity within the premium-plus segment and are very much looking forward to working with the Chase team to build on the portfolio’s considerable potential.”

The Chase acquisition is expected to be completed early next year.

