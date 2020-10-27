Borough Wines launches Zero Waste wine range

Borough Wines is expanding its offering with a new Zero Waste wine range for both off and on-trade customers.

The Zero Waste range comprises 25 artisan wines from independent winemakers, chosen to celebrate sustainable winemaking from around the world. Many of the wines are biodynamic and vegan, and they are all available in three formats: Return Bottle, Vinotap and Refill.

Managing Director, Muriel Chatel, said: “We are on a mission to reduce waste in the drinks supply chain and are really excited to be offering these new innovative formats to our customers. We are always looking for new ways to help businesses reduce waste. Environmental concerns are high up on the agenda now, and we want to help our customers address these and provide ways for them to stand out from their competitors.”

The Return Bottle scheme covers the full range of 25 wines. The launch is part of the company’s initiative to improve the process of buying and dispensing wine in every way, and it also offers new levels of convenience, quality, value and choice, according to Chatel. The sustainable solution also encompasses a wide variety of regions and styles.

She said: “We know that the wine bottle is a very familiar and much-loved way of serving and buying wine, yet this traditional model is not the most sustainable. This is where Borough Wines comes in, leveraging the benefits of big scale technology on a boutique scale and improving all aspects of supply, including margins, quality, service and choice.”

The wines are shipped in bulk to Borough Wines directly from the vineyards to minimise environmental impact. They are then bottled at its dedicated winery-standard bottling and kegging facility in London, and delivered to customers in recycled plastic crates, also reducing the use of cardboard. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their empty bottles back to the shop, while bars and restaurants store the bottles, which are then collected by Borough wines from all over the UK. The bottles are then reused thus reducing the number of bottles that need to be recycled.

The labels have been designed to reflect the different categories within the range and are produced from bagasse (the by-product of the extraction of juice from sugar cane), which is fully biodegradable.

Also launched as part of the Zero Waste concept is the Vinotap – a 10 litre zero waste alternative to Bag in Box made of stainless steel which comes with its own tap dispensing system. The same range of 25 wines is available in this format. Once empty, the Vinotap is collected, cleaned and refilled providing another zero-waste solution.

The two new products join the Refill Kegs, which the company said are the only reusable kegs for wine in the UK. Each 25-litre keg, containing the equivalent of 33.3 bottles of wine, is collected and reused by Borough Wines - saving 16kg of glass from being produced and disposed of.

The initial 25 Zero Waste wines have been separated into sub-brands, which will each be added to over time to a maximum of about six wines in each collection. The sub-brands are: 225, Bistro Wines, Artisan, In Vino Veritas, Organic, Just The Ticket, and Women Winemakers.

225 refers to the time when wines of Bordeaux were transported in 225-litre barrels and then bottled by merchants in the UK. The wines combine the “prestigious heritage of this tenth generation wine dynasty” with a focus on sustainability. Within the initial collection there are two vegan wines produced by Damian Barton and Benjamin Joyeaux: Bordeaux Sauvignon (rrp: £12.50); and Bordeaux Superior rrp: £12.50). The third wine is L’Impression de Mauvesin Barton (rrp: £22.00) by Chateau Mauvesin Barton.

There are five wines under the Bistro sub-range, which are designed to go well with food. The range includes three wines from Vignoble Castets: Bistro Vin de France Rouge (Languedoc), Bistro Vin de France Blanc (South-West France) and Bistro Vin de France Rose (Languedoc). The range also has two from Vinicola Serena: Bistro Vino Bianco and Bistro Rosso Veneto, both from Veneto, Italy.

The Artisan range has four wines: the vegan Artisan Fleurie from Chateau Les Moriers in Beaujolais; the biodynamic Artisan Cotes du Rhone from Domaine Roche Audran; the vegan Artisan Touriga Nacional from Lisboa, Portugal; and Artisan Sangiovese from Villa Petriolo in Tsucany, which is currently converting to organic status.

In Vero Veritas has two wines, a vegan Piquepoul IGP Thau, and a vegan Muscadet, from the Loire Valley.

The Organic label wines, which are all also vegan, includes a Xarello, a Pinot Grigio, Tempranillo, and a Montepulciano.

The two Women Winemakers wines includes a natural and vegan Mountain Wine by De Andres Sister from Sierra de Gredos in Spain; and a 9% abv vegan Vihno Verde from Quinta de Santiago, from Minho in Portugal.

The Just the Ticket wine is a vegan Merlot from Maule in Chile.

