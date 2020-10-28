Nielsen data shows slowing growth in off-trade drink sales

There was a slight slowing of growth in off-trade drinks sales in the week ending October 17 according to latest data from Nielsen.

Total off-trade BWS sales were 16% ahead of the corresponding week in 2019, a fall from growth of 19% in each of the previous three weeks.

The slowdown was led by Champagne, which saw growth fall from 28% in the week to October 10, to 17% in the week to October 17.

At the same time, spirits growth fell from 20% to 13%, wine dropped from 19% to 14% and non-Champagne fizz growth went from 18% to 11%.

Beer growth remained stable at +21% and cider was the only major category to see faster growth, rising from +14% to +15%.

But the continuing difficulties faced by the on-trade because of the pandemic and localised restrictions means that off-trade sales are still enjoying exceptional growth rates, with BWS up 23% for the period from February 1 to October 17, against the same period in 2019.

Beer sales have risen by almost a third in that time.

Nielsen said there were differing fortunes for multiple grocers and impulse retailers across the main drinks categories.

Multiple grocery drinks sales were up by only 13% in the week to October 17, against 22% growth in impulse.

Champagne is up 23% in supermarkets but down 9% in impulse.

