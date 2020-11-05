Quintessential Brands reveals gin marketing push

Quintessential Brands has revealed plans for a marketing push for its key gin brands to help its retail customers in the run-up to the festive trading period.

The company has plans to promote its Greenall’s, Opihr and Bloom gin brands to tap in to continued growth in gin, which is currently the number one spirit category in the UK.

Alongside this, Quintessential has also announced leadership changes, with James Lousada taking the helm as chief executive officer. Rob Curteis, former global marketing director for the company's gin portfolio, takes on the role of group marketing director, a role which also sees him join Quintessential's senior executive team.

Flavoured gin continues to perform well but a resurgence in non-flavoured gins during the first national lockdown was the main contributor to gin category growth in the first half of the year, according to Quintessential.

It said Greenall’s and Bloom recorded volume growth of 26% and 27% respectively, while Opihr’s bottled RTD range grew by 146% in the past year.

As part of the latest marketing activity, Opihr, a brand inspired by travels along the Ancient Spice route, will be giving shoppers a taste of ‘flavours from afar’ this autumn, with in-store sampling, merchandising and seasonal promotions in the run-up to Christmas.

Greenall’s Gin is staying closer to home, it said, by celebrating the renewed sense of community spirit that emerged this year across the country. Its original London Dry Gin brand is inviting consumers to nominate their neighbourhood as the most deserving of a celebratory street party hosted by Greenall’s, once the pandemic is over. It will include a cocktail bar, live entertainment and special guests. There will also be Christmas promotions for the brand in store.

Bloom Gin, which recently launched a Passionfruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin in Tesco, has now revealed a new listing for the variant in Sainsbury’s stores. The newcomer forms part of the brand’s Fruit & Floral Fusions range. The brand will be supporting trade customers with a new in-store brand identity and it is set to run seasonal promotions for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day across the entire Bloom range in 2021.

Rob Curteis, Group Marketing Director for Quintessential Brands, said: “Whilst the year has seen much change and disruption to our lives, the enduring popularity of gin amongst consumers in the UK has remained constant throughout the pandemic, resulting in booming gin sales throughout the summer, which has been great news for retailers.

“The level of shoppers’ trust in the gin category is evident from the increase in sales of classic London Dry Gins, such as Greenall’s, as well from the growth of flavoured gins with new flavours - such as Bloom Passionfruit & Vanilla Blossom performing incredibly strongly.

“As winter and the latest national lockdown begins, we believe gin will be in high demand and through our consumer and customer marketing efforts, we’re confident that Bloom, Greenall’s and Opihr will be at the forefront of the category’s continued success.”

