Kew gin gets a new look, liquid and producer

The Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew has launched a new version of its Kew gin in partnership with East London Liquor Co.

A previous incarnation of Kew gin was made by Dodd’s gin producer London Distillery Co, which was rescued out of administration by British Honey in January.

East London Liquor said it had been working with Kew on the revamped gin – which features packaging in the style of the distiller’s own recently-launched new-look packaging – since February.

Further spirit and RTD launches are expected from East London Liquor’s Kew partnership in the coming months.

The new Kew gin contains botanicals including Douglas fir, lavender, orange peel, liquorice root and fennel seed. It is bottled at 42% abv and has an rrp of £29.50.

East London Liquor Co founder Alex Wolpert said: “We wanted to highlight some key botanicals which we sourced at Kew Gardens.

“Bright floral and citrussy, the sweet orange and Douglas fir balances perfectly with the lavender, ideal for a wintry G&T garnished with an orange slice or sprig of rosemary.”

Quincy Leon, head of licensing at Kew, added: “After months of lockdown, the all new Kew gin has finally arrived to make everything marginally more bearable.

“The completely new formulation has been developed with our new partner, East London Liquor Co.

“The key botanicals in the gin come directly from Kew Gardens, including Douglas fir which has a wonderful piney flavour.

“With the addition of lavender and sweet orange, courtesy of our pollinator friends who are celebrated on the vibrant packaging, the gin is a true flavour of Kew and its values.”

