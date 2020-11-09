CWF adds Flying Kite to British wine brands

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 09 November, 2020

Continental Wine & Food has introduced a new 5.5% abv British wine range.

Flying Kite comes in White, Rosé and Summer Berries varieties, all of which are vegan-friendly.

The rrp for a 75cl bottle is £2.99.

Marketing executive Jessica Smith said: “Since the start of 2020 society has changed drastically, and it seems all sense of moderation has been forgotten.

“Even though consumers are drinking more than usual, the desires of having a healthy lifestyle have not been abandoned.

“CWF expects Flying Kite to be a big hit among health-conscious millennials who are wine newbies, RTD fans and want to discover the lighter side to life.”

CWF's British wine brands include Silver Bay Point and the Straw Hat.

