Asda joins up with Diageo for whisky matching

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 09 November, 2020

Diageo has partnered with Asda in the next stage of development of its What’s Your Whisky technology that recommends brands for shoppers based on a series of questions about their taste preferences.

The online questions ask users to rate their feelings about a range of common food flavours, including fresh rosemary, ginger, bananas and chillis.

At the end, a selection of whisky recommendations are made and the latest version provides a button that links direct to the Asda website to make a purchase.

What’s Your Whisky was piloted a year ago and the results from the 80,000 people who have used it so far have been used to fine tune the technology.

The selection of flavour preferences has been widened and the recommendations now include blended Scotch and bourbon, not just single malts as they did originally.

“This is a true collaboration between science, technology, user experience and commercial,” said Will Harvey, Diageo’s global innovation manager.

“We have stayed true to the amazing work our R&D team has achieved over the years to create a personal and unique experience mapping each customer to our outstanding liquids.

“We are excited to be launching this exclusive experience online with Asda.”

Rhea Clarkson, Asda’s BWS online coordinator, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Diageo on this exciting new piece of innovation and to share this brand experience with our customers.

“The technology will give asda.com shoppers the chance to find the perfect whisky match for them while exploring the broad range of whiskies available at Asda.”

