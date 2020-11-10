Warner’s gin prepares for national TV debut

Northamptonshire gin distiller Warner’s is launching its first national TV ad campaign tonight.

The commercial will top and tail ITV’s Alan Titchmarsh-fronted, Waitrose-sponsored Summer on the Farm: An Extraordinary Year at 8pm, before moving on to video on demand for a fortnight.

The company said the ad would be seen by 1.5 million people and would focus on its Rhubarb gin.

The campaign launch comes as the producer secured national listings with Marks & Spencer and Ocado for its alcohol-free Botanic Garden Spirits.

Founder Tom Warner said: “Warner’s is Waitrose’s best-selling super-premium flavoured gin and it often says to us that we helped it grow the gin category, so even in this difficult year it was a no-brainer to support its partnership.

“The ethos of the programme itself is also at the very heart of what we do.

“We have over 5 acres of botanicals at our Falls Farm distillery and currently over 25% of the ingredients in our farm-grown gins come straight from our fields, and we’re working to increase this significantly over the coming years.

“It’s been a rollercoaster year for obvious reasons but we are set on making this a special Christmas for as many as we can and there are green shoots of progress, including our owned e-commerce platform hitting the £1 million turnover mark for the first time recently.

“For us, it’s all about uniting people together where we can for the moments that matter most.”

