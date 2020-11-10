Warner’s gin prepares for national TV debut

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 10 November, 2020

Northamptonshire gin distiller Warner’s is launching its first national TV ad campaign tonight.

The commercial will top and tail ITV’s Alan Titchmarsh-fronted, Waitrose-sponsored Summer on the Farm: An Extraordinary Year at 8pm, before moving on to video on demand for a fortnight.

The company said the ad would be seen by 1.5 million people and would focus on its Rhubarb gin.

The campaign launch comes as the producer secured national listings with Marks & Spencer and Ocado for its alcohol-free Botanic Garden Spirits.

Founder Tom Warner said: “Warner’s is Waitrose’s best-selling super-premium flavoured gin and it often says to us that we helped it grow the gin category, so even in this difficult year it was a no-brainer to support its partnership.

“The ethos of the programme itself is also at the very heart of what we do.

“We have over 5 acres of botanicals at our Falls Farm distillery and currently over 25% of the ingredients in our farm-grown gins come straight from our fields, and we’re working to increase this significantly over the coming years.

“It’s been a rollercoaster year for obvious reasons but we are set on making this a special Christmas for as many as we can and there are green shoots of progress, including our owned e-commerce platform hitting the £1 million turnover mark for the first time recently.

“For us, it’s all about uniting people together where we can for the moments that matter most.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. 31 Dover gets £2.7m backing from shareholders…
  2. Rum brand gets boost from expats heading home…
  3. Asda joins up with Diageo for whisky matching…
  4. Off-trade prepares for second lockdown sales…
  5. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  6. Hanging Ditch Wine Merchants closes permanently…
  7. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  8. Grolsch returns to tap into UK's 4% abv premium…
  9. Banrock Station launches flat bottles in Co-op…
  10. Carlsberg and Marston’s complete UK brewing…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95