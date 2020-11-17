The Drinks Trust launches networking platform The Drinks Community

The Drinks Trust has announced a new initiative, which aims to create connection and opportunity.

The Drinks Community is a platform which is aimed at becoming the leading networking, upskilling, careers and vocations space for drinks people.

It will help members grow and develop in their careers by offering access to both inspirational and practical advice, which will be delivered alongside vocational materials, networking opportunities, forums, and exclusive content.

As part of the Community programme, a Founding Committee has been brought together. This group will guide the programme, offering their expertise, insight and advice to ensure that the content builds a Community that supports all its members in moving forward.

The Steering Committee members are Amber Gardner (NoMad), Declan McGurk (The Boatyard Distillery), Freddie Cobb (Vagabond Wines), Harriet Kininmonth (Enotria&Coe),Isabelle Gormezano Marks (Small Beer Brew Co), Jacine Rutasikwa (Matugga Distillers), Millie Milliken (Imbibe), Sylvia Oates (Best Bar None) and Tom Surgey (Three Wine Men, Pingza).

Chief Executive, Ross Carter said: “The Drinks Community will be the voice of drinks people. Together, we will create, curate and share the most relevant and exciting vocational content that will help grow your career and connect you with more people, and more opportunity, from across our vibrant industry.

“We will offer the services and opportunities that will help our people become more skilled, ultimately making our sector stronger, smarter, more connected, more resilient and more diverse. First and foremost, The Drinks Community will exist to deliver on a genuine need within the drinks industry, particularly now, at a time when community will be central to the recovery of the drinks and hospitality sectors.”

The Drinks Trust will also be launching The Drinks Community Mentor Programme and calling for applicants in the coming weeks.

The Drinks Community site will be launching in January and will continue to recruit contributors and support from across the sector to bring together the most timely, useful and topical content and resources, they are also calling for additional Founding Contributors to help them build a Community space that truly has something for everyone.

The Drinks Trust is calling for contributors from across the industry, from the point of production to the point of sale. If you would like to become a Member, Contributor or Mentor, contact community@thedrinkstrust.org.uk

To find out more about The Drinks Community please visit www.drinkscommunity.org.uk/

