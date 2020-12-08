Casillero del Diablo renews Sky Cinema partnership

Casillero del Diablo has announced it has renewed its long-running media partnership with Sky Cinema.

The Chilean wine brand, which is currently enjoying 26% value growth (Nielsen, 52 weeks to Oct 31, 2020), has partnered with Sky since 2015.

Clare Griffiths, Commercial Director at Concha y Toro UK, said: “The partnership has worked hard to create an 'owned' wine drinking occasion, emphasising our wine as the perfect partner to enjoy with a film at home and helping shoppers recognise Casillero when in the wine aisle.”

Sarah Jones, Director of Planning at Sky Media, said: ““We’re delighted that Casillero have extended their partnership for a further two years and will continue to sponsor the UK’s best loved films.

“From their cinematic sponsorship creative to their in-store activations, Casillero have worked tirelessly to cement their association with the magic of movies on Sky, and in renewing their sponsorship, have become our longest-standing cross-channel movie sponsor.”

The partnership features sponsorship idents across the Sky Cinema genre channels, Movies24 & Movies24+, Sony Movies, Sony Movies Classic, Sony Movies Action, as well as across Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Over the next 24 months the sponsorship is projected to reach over 75% of all ABC1 adults in the UK. With Sky’s Video On Demand platforms continuing to see year-on-year increases in movies viewing, Casillero’s affiliation with cinematic films is expected to go from strength to strength.

Casillero del Diablo continues to show excellent growth in the UK, with retail sales fast approaching £200 Million in the latest 52 week data, and 26% growth year on year.

