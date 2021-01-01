Drop Bear reveals plans to build alcohol-free brewery

Drop Bear Beer Co has revealed plans to build a dedicated alcohol-free brewery.

The brewery development will be funded through a £500,000 equity investment campaign that is currently live on Crowdcube – with investment levels starting from £11. The brewery is anticipated to be fully operational by October 2021 and will initially create six new jobs.

Sales and marketing director, Joelle Drummond, who founded the Swansea-based company in 2019 with Sarah McNena, said: “The Drop Bear Brewery is an absolute game changer. It’s been a challenging year for everyone but our adaptability as a small team has meant Drop Bear has gone from strength to strength with sales growth of over 2000%.

“Despite the challenges everyone’s faced over the past year, we are confident and excited at the prospect of building our brewery – the current climate has only reinforced to us that this is the right direction for Drop Bear.

“The alcohol-free sector continues to grow and Drop Bear has successfully established itself as a key player in alcohol-free beer. Having our own craft brewery will help us to gain an even bigger share of that market through increased margins and profitability, and production security. It will be the second alcohol-free brewery in the UK, and one of only a handful in the entire world.”

Drummond said: “Our customers are a combination of craft beer enthusiasts who sometimes need an alcohol-free option and those who abstain from alcohol entirely. Whatever your reason for drinking an alcohol-free beer, Drop Bear means you no longer have to compromise on flavour or craft. Sarah and I started brewing because we wanted to prove that real beer doesn’t necessarily need alcohol to have fun.”

There are currently four beers in the Drop Bear range, Tropical IPA, Yuzu Pale Ale, Bonfire Stout, and New World Lager.

The beers are available for listings via trade partners, Pigs Ears and Eebria Trade. They are sold direct to the public through several online outlets including www.dropbearbeers.com, www.drydrinker.com and www.wisebartender.co.uk, and Amazon.

