Big Drop links with Nordic brewers for limited-edition range

Alcohol-free brewer, Big Drop, has teamed up with four leading Nordic breweries to launch a limited-edition range of 0.5% abv collaboration brews.

The brewers, from Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway, have created beers for a range that will form the second in Big Drop’s ‘World Collab Series’, curated with beer expert, Melissa Cole. The Series is designed to be a showcase for demonstrating the heights that alcohol-free craft beer has reached.

Big Drop said it is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of alcohol-free beers and its World Collab Series does this by only inviting leading breweries with a reputation for experimentation to participate.

The brewer said the resulting beers “often make eyes widen, pique curiosity and bring a smile but, most importantly, they demonstrate to new communities of craft beer fans what’s possible with alcohol-free”.

Rob Fink, chief executive and founder, said: “These are all world-class breweries with whom we have had great fun conjuring up big-flavoured beers and brewing them naturally without the need for any artificial nonsense to remove the alcohol. The result isn’t just excellent tasting alcohol-free beer it is excellent beer that just happens to be alcohol-free. We are all about innovation and hope that these special editions will bring the joy of new experiences to people who love great beer.”

The four 0.5% abv beers, which will be available later this month, include:

Big Drop & Einstok (Iceland)’s Arctic Beach, which is a full-bodied Coconut Stout.

Big Drop & Hop Notch (Sweden)’s Fladerlatt Elderflower IPA, which uses an experimental UK hop ‘Mozart’.

Big Drop & Fat Lizard (Finland)’s Rye’d Said Fred, a juniper rye IPA

And Big Drop & Amundsen (Norway)’s Rush Rider, a peach melba pastry sour.

