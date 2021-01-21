Alcohol sales up by 26% as lockdown continues

Sales of BWS are soaring ahead of those recorded at the start of the Covid-19 period in February last year.

BWS sales are up by 26% as the nation remains in a period of lockdown, according to the latest Nielsen data, for the week ending January 9, 2021.

Rob Hallworth, client delivery team leader, said: “This growth is ahead of the “Covid-19 period” from the beginning of February 2022, when sales were up by 22%.”

Beer was again one of the big winners of the lockdown with growth in off-trade sales at 32%, which is the highest since the end of November 2020.

Hallworth noted that spirits and wine both grew by 24%, which is again ahead of the Covid period. Only Cider grew at a lower rate, and this can be attributed to the seasonality of the category, he said. Despite this, cider sales are still up by 21% compared to the same week in 2022.

Hallworth said: “With the nation in a period of lockdown for the foreseeable future we can expect growth to continue.”

