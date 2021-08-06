Accolade Wines extends into hard seltzers with Nine Yards

Accolade Wines has announced the launch of its brand-new hard seltzer line; Nine Yards.

Supported by an integrated digital campaign and initially launching as a direct to consumer (DTC) proposition, Nine Yards aims to capitalise on the category’s continued growth and gain a share of the UK market.

Offering three flavours within the range in eye-catching packaging; Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon and Morello Cherry, each is made from 100% natural flavours, no added sweeteners, plus the addition of milk thistle. The 4.5% abv, 33cl cans are also vegan friendly and gluten free.

The 100% carbon neutral brand will launch with a digital and social media campaign directing consumers to the dedicated Nine Yards online shop, as well as an extensive sampling programme with food and drink kit delivery services and availability at festivals.

Tom Smith, Marketing Director at Accolade Wines, said: “Hard seltzers have soared in popularity in the UK and Nine Yards is aimed at the growing group of adventurous and environmentally-conscious shoppers. The cans are the ideal format for out of home consumption during the summer months and a refreshing option to enjoy when in the home.

“With vibrant packaging, strong sustainability credentials and clear brand positioning, we’re confident that our new 90 calorie and vegan friendly Nine Yards line up will stand-out from the competition. Nine Yards offers a chance for people to explore a new category with exciting flavours in a convenient format.

“By launching the range direct to consumer, we can also establish Nine Yards as a fun brand that fits seamlessly into consumers’ lifestyles.”

Nine Yards will be available from August for £2.50 per can in a 12 pack.

