International Cider Challenge open for entries

By Lucy Britner
 | 14 October, 2021

The International Cider Challenge 2022 is now open for entries. The awards, which are in their 12th year, include tasting categories as well as design and packaging awards.

The tasting categories comprise acid-led cider, flavoured, ice, low/no alcohol, naturally sparkling, pear, perry, rosé, Spanish, speciality, tannin-led and wood-aged.  

Ciders entered into these categories will be blind tasted by an expert panel of independent judges and assessed according to their taste, appearance and aroma.

Ciders entered into the design and packaging awards will be judged against a set design brief and scored on initial impact, originality, creativity, innovation and relevance to their target market.

Previous winners include Thatchers. The company’s PR consultant Penny Adair said: “It’s a great thrill to be recognised by the ICC in 2021 with a trophy and a gold medal for Thatchers Katy and silvers for two of our Cider Barn single varietals.

“It’s testament to the amazing skills of our cider makers, their dedication to quality, and their passion for innovation that we’ve been honoured with these awards that are highly valued as a mark of excellence in cider making by ourselves, retailers and consumers.”

The deadline for entries is March 3. To enter or find out more, visit internationalciderchallenge.com.

