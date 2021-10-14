Beer, wine and spirits buck online retail sales trends – research

By Lucy Britner
 | 14 October, 2021

Online sales of beer, wine and spirits maintained good growth in September, against a backdrop of falling online retail sales.

According to the September Capgemini Online Retail Index, which tracks around 200 retailers, beer wine and spirits sales grew 18.6% compared to September 2020. Overall retail sales for September fell 12.5% year-on-year. Garden and clothing were the only other two categories to maintain growth. Based on year-to-date patterns, Capgemini said the growth is set to continue into the new year for these three categories.

Lucy Gibbs, managing consultant - retail lead for analytics & AI, Capgemini, said: “Online sales were more subdued in September, and basket value decreased month on month for the first time this year. This has been reflected across the market alongside a dip in consumer confidence as back to school and a push for a ‘return to normal’ coincides with concerns on energy bills, costs, and tax hikes. Supply chains are also under significant strain, presenting challenges for retailers as we move into the peak trading period. How retailers will navigate the build up to black Friday and Christmas events will be crucial to manage availability of stock throughout the period and maintain customer service levels”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. New drinks launches - October
  3. What will Christmas look like in 2021? - Nielsen…
  4. The WSTA welcomes three new Board members
  5. The sofa calls as lockdown speculation looms…
  6. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  7. Halloween set to be big business in 2021 –…
  8. Just Plonk champions celebrity drinks in Alderley…
  9. How vodka is finding new fans - analysis
  10. The new fortified fans - Sherry and Port analysis…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95