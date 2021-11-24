New drinks launches – November

Here’s the low-down on this month's beer, cider, wine, spirits, no/low and RTD product launches:

BEER & CIDER

Beavertown Brewery Orange Comet Marmalade IPA and Cosmic Earl, Earl Grey IPA

5.8% and 5.5% abv, respectively

£2.60 each

What they say: Orange Comet Marmalade IPA is described as “a nutty, spicy, rich and zesty orange beer which uses real blood oranges for a more intense but natural flavour”, while Cosmic Earl is made by replacing the hops with Earl Grey tea.

M&S Guest Beer range

From 5.5% abv

£3 (440ml)

What they say: The M&S Guest Beer range features three new craft beers created by two UK breweries and curated by Real Drinks. Brick Brewery has created the Very Berry Sour at 5.8% abv; Arbor Ales has created a Salted Caramel Stout at 6% abv and a Raspberry Royale at 5.5% abv.

Hall & Woodhouse Small Batch Series New England IPA

5.5% abv

£19.20 (6-pack)

What they say: “The Small Batch Series NEIPA is an unfiltered 5.5% abv beer with notes of pineapple, mango and a hint of tangerine. It is Hall & Woodhouse's first hazy beer, brewed with oats and wheat to provide smoothness and a milky opaqueness, and three hops, El Dorado, Citra and Mosaic, chosen for their powerful aromas.”

Wing Shack Co Lager and Cluck Bait Pale Ale

4.5% abv

£5.50 (400ml)

What they say: Chicken brand Wing Shack Co has partnered with Pretty Decent Beer Co to launch a lager and pale ale. Wing Shack will donate 10p from every beer sold to charity Only A Pavement Away.

Camden Town Brewery Beer 21

10% abv

£8.50

What they say: “Every year, Camden pushes the boundaries of what a lager can be, experimenting with various flavours and brewing styles for its annual beer release.” An Imperial Pilsner brewed with fruity hops, Beer 2021 has been aged in a combination of Sauternes wine and brandy barrels.

Innis & Gunn Vanishing Point 05

11% abv

£15

What they say: “Innis & Gunn has revealed the fifth beer to be released in their annual limited-edition Vanishing Point series – Vanishing Point 05. The brew is an 11% Imperial Stout matured for 365 days in hand-selected 15-Year-Old Speyside single malt whisky casks.”

The Krafty Braumeister’s Winterweisse

6% abv

£3.90 (500ml)

What they say: Suffolk-based brewery The Krafty Braumeister has launched Winterweisse, a limited-edition wheat beer brewed in the style of a traditional Weizenbock. Weizenbocks are a strong wheat beer loved for their higher abv and high amount of wheat malt. This style is fermented slightly longer than a usual wheat beer to add an extra kick.

WINE

CheckMate Queen’s Advantage Chardonnay 2016

£83.90

What they say: CheckMate is a small winery in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia, Canada. It was founded by the von Mandl family and focuses on Chardonnay and Merlot from several plots of vines that are upwards of 40 years old. Queen’s Advantage is 100% Chardonnay from a block of vines on the Golden Mile Bench DVA (Designated Viticultural Area) that was planted in 1973 and which claims to be one of the oldest in British Columbia.

Simpsons’ Wine Estate’s Q Class Chardonnay and Pinot Noir

£100 (per magnum)

What they say: “Q Class 2020 is an extremely limited release, with only 1,000 bottles per wine available.

“The Q Class wines are named after the Q Class engines which traversed the Canterbury to Folkestone light railway in the late 19th and early 20th Century. This light railway passed through the current site of the Simpsons’ Railway Hill Vineyard." The still wines will only be made during exceptional vintages.

1994 Dow’s, Graham’s & Warre’s Vintage Ports (re-release)

Dow’s and Graham’s: £107-120

Warre’s: £92-103

Mixed case: £325

What they say: “After 25 years ageing in perfect conditions in the Symington cellars in Vila Nova de Gaia, these wines have developed a wonderful maturity. The Dow’s is muscular and intensely concentrated. The Graham’s is rich and complex with a beautiful elegance. The Warre’s is fresh and floral with polished tannins. All three wines have a bright acidity indicating a long life ahead of them.”

Champagne Collet Cuvée n°21

12.5% abv

£142

What they say: Champagne Collet is this year celebrating its 100-year anniversary with the launch of Cuvée n°21. Created by Collet cellar master, Sébastien Walasiak, to mark the centenary year, the cuvée is a blend of 21 different vintages from the last 40 years.

Liquid Diamond Sauvignon Blanc

12.5% abv

£10

What they say: Continuing its mission to “make wine more accessible for mainstream consumers”, Liquid Diamond has launched a Chilean Sauvignon Blanc. The company highlights “a new social media-savvy generation of wine drinkers”, saying the brand will feature emoji tasting notes.

Castello di Querceto’s Il Picchio and La Corte 2018 vintages

£25-30 each

What they say: Il Picchio is a vineyard of 4.5ha facing east/south-east. The Chianti Classico Gran Selezione pays homage to the traditional varieties of the area: Sangiovese and a small percentage of Colorino.

La Corte is 100% Sangiovese and since 2017 it has been Gran Selezione. Its vineyard of 3.4ha faces west/south-west.

Hattingley Valley Still Pinot Noir 2020 and Reserve Still Chardonnay 2020

£25

What they say: Hattingley Valley has released two new premium still wines as part of its Still By Hattingley collection. A small batch production, there are 2282 bottles of the Still Pinot Noir 2020, and 1121 bottles of the Reserve Still Chardonnay.

Wiston Tank Five

£19

What they say: “This is a blend of 60% Chardonnay and 40% Bacchus. The Chardonnay is from 2019 and has spent 18 months ageing on lees which has given it a smooth and rounded texture. The Bacchus is from 2020.”

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Bimber Apogee XII

46.3% abv

£59.95

What they say: Apogee XII is a 12-year-old malt whisky. To create Apogee, Bimber sourced single malt whiskies from both the Highlands and Speyside. These whiskies were matured for a minimum of 12 years before being enhanced further through blending and an additional maturation in ex-bourbon casks that were previously used to age Bimber’s single malt whisky.

Dead Man’s Fingers Super Spiced Rum

43% abv

£26

What they say: The latest addition to the Dead Man’s Fingers portfolio, Super Spiced, has been aged for six years. The brand has also ramped up its marketing activity in the run up to Christmas with its first ever radio advertising slots, as well as a partnership with Kerrang!

Uhuru XO Caribbean Golden Rum

44% abv

£36.99

What they say: “With only 5600 black rhinos left in the world to roam free today, conservation focused spirit, Uhuru, has released the same number of bottles of its new golden rum to raise awareness of this endangered species. Uhuru, which means freedom in Swahili has partnered with conservation charity Tusk, donating 10% of net proceeds to support its campaign to protect the black rhino population in Namibia.”

Doghouse Distillery’s Baller Chilli Bacon Vodka

40% abv

£32.95

What they say: The new liquid is produced using Baller wheat vodka, Mexican grown Habanero chillies and “a secret ingredient which gives it the bacon sweet smokiness”. The distillery suggests serving the vodka with ginger ale or in a Bloody Mary.

Mallows Bottling’s The Rummers

35 – 40% abv

£27.99

What they say: The Rummers was developed in partnership with Dutch rum specialist Scheer. The brand has launched with five flavours: golden rum, banana, citrus and sea salt, pineapple and spiced rum.

Heroes Drinks Company’s 2 Guineas Spiced Rum

37.5% abv

£34.50

What they say: “The limited-edition rum sees £3 from every bottle sold donated equally between UK independent lifeboat houses, supporting the heroes of the seas, and the UK’s hospitality benevolent funds.”

Berry Bros. & Rudd Kingsman Edition London Dry Gin

40.6%

£30

What they say: Berry Bros & Rudd’s new release is a collaboration with filmmaker Matthew Vaughn (the Kingsman franchise), to celebrate the launch of 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man.

Domaine des Tourelles GinBey

40% abv

£30

What they say: Domaine des Tourelles, Lebanon’s oldest commercial winery, is this month launching its first gin. This gin is made using 14 botanicals, from the traditional base of juniper and coriander seeds, to other locally sourced ingredients such as mandarin peel, rose petals, pomegranate seeds and spices.

Buck & Birch’s Rum & Cake

39.6% abv

£32.99

What they say: Creative director and co-founder, Tom Chisholm said: “Newly baked parkin is added to rum and left to macerate, slowly imparting all of those beautiful flavours into the liquid. The finished spirit is then cold filtered for clarity whilst the all-important flavonoids are kept intact.”

Wiston Gin

40% abv

£39.50

What they say: Gin made from grapes pressed in the winery with botanical influences from the estate – juniper, savory and thyme.

GlenAllachie single casks

From 55.8% abv

From £99

What they say:

The single cask bottlings include:

32yo Pedro Ximénez puncheon (Cask #6495) – RRSP £625

15yo Rioja barrique (Cask #4465) – RRSP £115

15yo Tawny Port pipe (Cask #868) – RRSP £115

14yo Pedro Ximénez hogshead (Cask #6611) – RRSP £110

13yo Chinquapin virgin oak barrel (Cask #6896) – RRSP £105

12yo Marsala barrel (Cask #5856) – RRSP £99

Sassy x Coupette Calvados Fine and XO

40% abv

£33- 56

What they say: “The partnership with Coupette, London’s leading Calvados bar, has produced two unique liquids, the first, the Calvados Fine is a fresh, young and vibrant Calvados with aromas of fresh green apple.” The Calvados XO has aromas of stewed apple, nutmeg and notes of cocoa.

Apex Dead Sea whisky

56.2% abv

£105

What they say: “The Dead Sea experiment began in October 2018, when M&H Distillery placed 20 ex-bourbon, ex-red wine, and ex-STR casks on the rooftop of a hotel at approximately 423 meters below sea level. The casks matured in the Dead Sea for an entire year before being returned to the Tel Aviv warehouse and bottled in July 2021.”

Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist

37.5% abv

£16.50

What they say: “The launch of this exciting new spirit, Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist, is part of the brand’s ambition to evolve its flavour portfolio and spearhead growth and innovation.”

Bimber’s Release No.2 of The Spirit of the Underground Collection

From 57.8%

£125 per bottle

What they say: The single malt whiskies in Release No.2 are part of a collaboration with Transport for London, showcasing four new stations: Chancery Lane, London Bridge, Paddington and Victoria. “Drawn from some of the distillery’s oldest stock laid down in 2016, the four new expressions include Madeira, Port, PX Sherry and ex-rye casks, bottled at full cask strength and without chill filtration.”

2021 Bunnahabhain Cask Strength 12 Year Old

55.1% abv

£75

What they say: “For years, visitors making the pilgrimage to Bunnahabhain have been enjoying drams straight from the cask in the famous Warehouse 9, so now fans from all over the world will be able to recreate this experience at home.”

Manchester Drinks Co ELF gin liqueur

20% abv

£7.99 (500ml)

What they say: ELF (elderflower, lime and fig) gin liqueur is available exclusively in Home Bargains and Quality Save stores.

Hacien Tequila

38% abv

£35-75

What they say: The range includes a Tequila Blanco, a Pineapple Tequila and Tequila Añejo Cristalino, a barrel-aged Tequila which is charcoal filtered to give it its crystal-clear complexion.

Pickerings Brussels Sprout Gin

37.5% abv

£12 (200ml)

What they say: “With our Classic Pickering's Gin used as the base, we then add Brussels sprouts (yes real Brussels sprouts) to our distillation. All sprouts are sourced locally from Crofts Farm in Arbroath.”

Steeltown Welsh Blueberry Gin

43% abv

£32 (50cl)

What they say: “Spirit of Wales, Steeltown Blueberry Welsh gin is a contemporary styled premium pink gin, made with wild blueberries and heather tips for natural sweetness.”

Tamdhu Quercus Alba Distinction

48% abv

£64.99

What they say: Speyside single malt whisky, Tamdhu, has released an expression to celebrate the characteristics of first-fill American oak sherry cask maturation. The casks are seasoned with Oloroso sherry.

Żubrówka Rosé

32% abv

£20

What they say: “Żubrówka Rosé is infused with forest raspberries and cranberries, and contains no artificial flavours. Paying homage to its traditional Polish heritage, dating back over 500 years, Żubrówka Rosé contains a blade of bison grass.” The product has launched into Sainsbury’s.

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Licensed Dram

48% abv

£50

What they say: “The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Licensed Dram honours George Smith’s legacy as he was the first person to obtain a whisky making licence in the Glenlivet Valley in 1824.” The release is the next chapter in the ‘Original Stories’ series and it is matured in first fill ex-American and ex-European oak.

Jameson 21 years

57.2% abv

£265

What they say: "2,301 bottles of Jameson 21 Years will be available for whiskey fans to purchase via an online ballot to mark the end of the year. Taking its place at the head of the family, Jameson 21 Years is a blend of rare single pot still and single grain Irish whiskeys that were initially matured in a range of ex-bourbon and oloroso sherry seasoned casks at the Midleton Distillery for 18 years. Following on from that initial period of maturation, these whiskeys were then blended and re-casked into freshly emptied ex-bourbon barrels for an additional three years."

JG Thomson & Co blended whiskies, rum and gin

46% abv

From £35.50

What they say: The Artisanal Spirits Company, which is behind The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, has launched the JG Thomson & Co brand, which includes a core range of three small batch blended malt whiskies - Sweet, Smoky and Rich. In addition to its core range, JG Thomson & Co is launching the first two batches in a series of limited-edition whiskies - a 23-year-old blended malt Scotch whisky made of 100% Speyside malts; and a 1972 blended grain Scotch whisky. The range also includes rum and gin.

RTDS/HARD SELTZERS

VK Gingerbread

4% abv

£10 (festive multi-pack)

What they say: “Available nationwide, the festive pack will swap with the standard mixed pack, while stocks last. Consumers even have the chance to win an exclusive Christmas jumper if they find a winning ticket within the pack.”

Cutwater Cocktails in a Can

5.9 – 12.5% abv

£4 per can

What they say: AB InBev has launched a range of canned cocktails from its Cutwater Spirits brand. The flavours are: Tequila Margarita, Whisky Mule, Strawberry Margarita, Vodka Mule and Rum Mojito.

Soho Street Cocktails Pińa Colada

9.5% abv

£20.79 (1.5l pouch)

What they say: “The Soho Street Cocktail version of this popular drink is made using premium coconut milk, NFC (not from concentrate) pineapple juice and Caribbean rum. The Piña Colada, as well as all their other flavours, contains no allergens, artificial colours or flavourings and is vegan and gluten free.”

