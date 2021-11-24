Nisa lines up festive drinks push

Nisa has announced a raft of in-store alcohol deals to help retailers drive footfall and sales during the early festive period.

The promotion, which is supported by a marketing campaign and POS, will run until December 14. The activation is aimed at the “mini moments” in the lead up to Christmas, such as drinks at home, planned parties, spontaneous get-togethers and gifting.

The promotion includes Estrella Damm 4x330ml at £4.50 as well as a range of gins including Whitney Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin 70cl at £20, Hendrick’s Gin 70cl at £25, Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin 70cl at £19, and Sipsmith London Dry Gin 70cl at £20.

Co-op own label brands in the promotion include Mulled Drink 75cl for £4, Fairtrade Irresistible Sauvignon Blanc Reserva 75cl for £6, Irresistible Viognier for £8.25, and the Irresistible Passion Fruit, Mango and Lime Gin 50cl at £14 a bottle.

Moretti Zero 4x330ml, at £4, and Nozeco 75cl at £3 also feature in the promotion.

Nisa’s seasonal manager, Hannah Goodwin said: “With Christmas now the key focus for consumers it is pivotal that our partners are offering a range of drinks to help their shoppers celebrate the season. Shoppers are not only out on the lookout for their favourite tipple at a good price, but for drinks for their guests on the big day as well as bottles for gifting purposes, so now is the perfect time for our retailers to capitalise on this spike in the market.

“To cater to a wider demographic and a range of shopper missions, we are encouraging partners to stock up their Christmas drinks displays with a variety of spirits, wines, ciders and lagers from well-known brands.”

