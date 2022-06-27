Berry Bros & Rudd brings back Drinking Well podcast

By Lucy Britner
 | 27 June, 2022

Fine wine and spirits retailer Berry Bros & Rudd has lined up a second series for its Drinking Well podcast.

“Where the first season focused on well-known wine regions including Burgundy, Bordeaux and Champagne, season two will focus on the winemaking regions that may not yet be on collectors’ radars, but undoubtedly deserve to be,” the company said.

Podcast host, wine writer Hannah Crosbie will be joined by several guests as they taste through wine specific to the episode. Regions and countries on show include South Africa, Germany, the Loire, Australia, South America and Spain.

Crosbie said: “We’re thrilled at the arrival of season two of our podcast after season one proved so popular with our customers. It’s a fascinating delve into some really interesting wine regions and we know listeners will love it as much as we do.”

