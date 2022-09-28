Masons of Yorkshire launches ‘biggest ever’ marketing campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 28 September, 2022

Masons of Yorkshire has launched its ‘biggest’ marketing campaign to date with a strategic regional focus on Leeds and the surrounding areas. 

Running across the on- and off-trade, as well as digital platforms, the campaign is aimed at boosting consumer awareness of the Masons brand.

James Bell, head of marketing for Masons of Yorkshire, said Masons gin is the first of its kind to have been produced in Yorkshire, describing the campaign as a “celebration of the region” that highlights the brand’s ties to the area. 

As part of the campaign, Masons will be offering around 100,000 samples to consumers via bars and a sampling spot in Leeds Trinity this weekend. The brand is also hosting a cocktail competition on September 29 in which local bartenders will use Masons gin to “create new concoctions” and “celebrate all things gin”. 

 

