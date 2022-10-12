Amathus introduces Wines with Personality

By Lucy Britner
 | 12 October, 2022

Amathus has launched a campaign to introduce Wines with Personality. The importer, distributor and retailer said the wines, from 12 producers, feature a range of styles “including organic, biodynamic, natural and sustainable”.

Producers include Azores from Portugal; Chateau Vieux Moulin, Champagne A Bergère and Domaine Robert Roth from France; Weignut Fusser from Germany; Abbazia di Novacella from Italy; Avantis Estate from Greece; Fox & Fox from the UK; Metzer Family Wines from South Africa; Bodega Krontiras from Argentina; Gilbert Family Wines from Australia; and Blackenbrook Vineyards from New Zealand.   

Jeremy Lithgow MW, head of Wine at Amathus, said: “We are constantly trying to diversify and complement the existing collection of wines we have available and to understand the importance of championing undiscovered wines from different regions, countries and growing cultures. Therefore, it is no surprise that all of the 12 wines are exclusive imports to Amathus.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Is the metaverse the future of drinks retailing?…
  2. Co-op buyer Ben Cahill on the Cava comeback…
  3. Overhex launches South Africa’s first sparkling…
  4. New drinks launches - October 22
  5. Interview - WSET chief executive, Michelle…
  6. English sparkling sees growth while total…
  7. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  8. South African biodynamic winemakers champion…
  9. Aldi eyes value with Autumn wine range chosen…
  10. It's time to Think Rum - interview with Peter…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95