Malibu launches campaign platforming student safety

By Rachel Badham
 | 18 October, 2022

Malibu rum has partnered with Uber rides and Good Night Out for its #GoodVibesOnly campaign, which focuses on promoting safe nights out for university students.

As well as partnering with Uber rides to provide 11,000 £10 Uber vouchers for students, the Pernod Ricard-owned brand commissioned research on student safety. It found that staying safe is a “key priority” for 73% of 18-25 year olds on nights out, with a further 90% of young women saying that they had been made to feel vulnerable while on a night out.

The campaign coincides with a partnership between Malibu and Good Night Out - a campaign for safer nightlife - to train ambassadors from Revolution bars on preventing sexual harassment and assault on nights out. TV personalities Joey Essex and Olivia Attwood will also be supporting the campaign

Liam Murphy, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said the campaign ties into Malibu’s ‘Do Whatever Tastes Good’ activation, which launched earlier this year.

“A key part of feeling good is undoubtedly keeping safe and feeling comfortable in what you’re doing, which is why Malibu has launched this campaign – to give students the means to keep themselves, and others, safe whilst still maximising the fun.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Chancellor's alcohol duty freeze U-turn "extremely…
  2. Jägermeister opens ‘Ice Cold’ supermarket…
  3. Chenin Blanc, championing regionality and…
  4. The trouble with wine tasting notes - Comment…
  5. New drinks launches - October 22
  6. Amathus introduces Wines with Personality
  7. Is the metaverse the future of drinks retailing?…
  8. Think Rum line-up announced
  9. Diageo takes full ownership of Mr Black cold…
  10. UK wineries excluded from Small Producers’…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95