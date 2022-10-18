Malibu launches campaign platforming student safety

Malibu rum has partnered with Uber rides and Good Night Out for its #GoodVibesOnly campaign, which focuses on promoting safe nights out for university students.

As well as partnering with Uber rides to provide 11,000 £10 Uber vouchers for students, the Pernod Ricard-owned brand commissioned research on student safety. It found that staying safe is a “key priority” for 73% of 18-25 year olds on nights out, with a further 90% of young women saying that they had been made to feel vulnerable while on a night out.

The campaign coincides with a partnership between Malibu and Good Night Out - a campaign for safer nightlife - to train ambassadors from Revolution bars on preventing sexual harassment and assault on nights out. TV personalities Joey Essex and Olivia Attwood will also be supporting the campaign

Liam Murphy, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said the campaign ties into Malibu’s ‘Do Whatever Tastes Good’ activation, which launched earlier this year.

“A key part of feeling good is undoubtedly keeping safe and feeling comfortable in what you’re doing, which is why Malibu has launched this campaign – to give students the means to keep themselves, and others, safe whilst still maximising the fun.”

